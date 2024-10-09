Rakiura parking restrictions floated by council

Increased parking enforcement on Stewart Island/Rakiura has been welcomed by a district councillor who says change was a long time coming.

Last week, Southland District Council endorsed public consultation for a draft roading bylaw which proposed more stringent parking restrictions and a new one-way system.

The parking issue has arisen from people leaving their vehicles in popular parts of the island for extended periods — sometimes months at a time — while the one-way changes relate to streets near Observation Rock.

"We’ve been trying to do this for years and years and years, particularly the one-way street," Stewart Island/Rakiura ward Cr Jon Spraggon told councillors last week.

"The parking one’s been highlighted in more recent times."

A report prepared for the meeting noted the main reason for people parking for extended periods was either shift work or leaving the island.

Last Christmas, two contractors left a van outside the local airline office for six weeks, Cr Spraggon said.

"For the number of people on the island, there are far too many vehicles."

The report listed Oban as a main problem area for parking and nearby Golden Bay was also a factor.

Thirty new parking restrictions were set to be put in place alongside changes to 16 existing restrictions.

Although the council does not enforce parking in the district, police have said they would be willing to fulfil the role on the island.

Consultation on changes to the bylaw will begin on October 10 and end on November 10.

The proposed amendments precede a full review of the bylaw scheduled for mid-2025.

• Local Democracy Reporting is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.