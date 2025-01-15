Moped trek honours Dad

Grunter’s Moped Mission (from left) — Aiden Fleming, Caleb Smith, Hamish Goatley, Jed McCready and Kayla Calder — make a quick stop in Gore during the last leg of their journey of more than 2000km travelling the length of New Zealand. CREDIT: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

If you had to travel over 2000km, the best bet would be a plane, maybe a car.

But last week, five young people did up their helmets, zipped up their jackets, and got on their mopeds to raise money for a good cause.

"Grunter’s Moped Mission" was the brainchild of Hamish Goatley, of Gore, in memory of his father who died in 2015.

Mr Goatley and four of his friends set out on their mopeds, travelling the length of New Zealand, Cape Reinga to Bluff, over 2000km, from January 4-11.

Mr Goatley said it had been a smooth ride.

"Pretty good all things considered, pretty nifty conditions.

"Couple showers, bit of headwind, but apart from that we’ve pretty blessed to be fair."

The group were raising money for the Rural Support Trust and Hospice New Zealand and Mr Goatley said the fundraising was going well.

"I think it’s going well.

"A lot of cash donations and the Givealittle is sitting at just over $6000," he said.

Mr Goatley said he chose the two in dedication to his late father.

"In August of 2015, my father Grant ‘Grunter’ Goatley passed away from esophageal cancer.

"The connection with hospices is my dad spent his last days on this earth in hospice.

"Rural Support Trust wasn’t around when he was here but he was always one to look out for the underdogs and make a difference," he said.

Mr Goatley said the journey had been good, with a lot of positive responses along the way.

"There’s been some crack-up faces, a lot of horn tooting, people are cruising away and happy to chat.

Mr Goatley said it was all about positivity and helping others.

"It’s been a difficult time, but you have to rise to the occasion and people are going through similar things, if not worse.

"It’s what you can do to shine a positive light on the situation.

"There’s plenty of good conversations to go on ... that’s the main thing."

The Givealittle page is still open for donations.

