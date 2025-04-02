Wax on and wax off, valet owner selling to retire

Gary Egerton is selling his car valet business in East Gore. PHOTOS: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

Gary Egerton is looking forward to polishing up his fishing skills rather than cars at his business.

He is selling his East Gore car valet business after five years so he can finally retire.

The soon-to-be 67-year-old bought East Car Valet in 2020 as a way to semi-retire, but waxing cars has been harder work than he anticipated and he is ready to pass the business on to the next person.

"It’s a bit like milking cows — you have to be here everyday," he said.

Looking forward to fishing and camping is soon-to-be retired Gary Egerton.

The business has no shortage of customers, he said, but it is just time for him to start the next chapter of his life.

Mr Egerton, who is trained as an engineer and panel beater, is looking forward to taking his caravan around the South Island and doing some "active" relaxing.

"Plenty of fish to catch," he said.

"People to see, things to do."