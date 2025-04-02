Academy welcomes new student athletes

St Peter’s College student Millie McFadzien has been accepted into the Southland Academy. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

St Peter’s College athlete Millie McFadzien and Menzies College clay target shooter Alex Smith have both been accepted into the Southland Academy.

The duo join eight others in this year’s intake of the academy.

McFadzien, a year 12 student at St Peter’s College, is a talented middle distance runner who has won medals at a national level.

She picked up a gold medal at the Australian cross country championships last year as part of the New Zealand team.

She also won medals at the national track and field championships in Dunedin last month.

Smith, also a year 12 student, won the New Zealand Clay Target Association secondary schools championship, in September last year.

The programme, which provides a range of support for many of Southland’s most promising young sportspeople, will celebrate its 20th birthday in 2025.

Academy manager Jason McKenzie said the anniversary was an opportunity to reflect on the role the academy has played in helping young Southlanders reach their potential across two decades.

Five graduates of the academy programme competed for New Zealand at last year’s Paris Olympics, including cyclists Nicole Shields, Tom Sexton, and Corbin Strong, Black Ferns sevens player Alena Saili and javelin thrower Tori Moorby.

Programme co-ordinator Carly Anderson said the 2025 intake had involved a challenging selection process.

"After receiving applications we talk to regional sports organisations and, where applicable, the national sports organisation, to understand where an athlete sits.

"We also have a relationship with a number of athletes who are already utilising the Mike Piper Training Centre," Anderson said.

"It’s an exciting group for 2025, but I’d also encourage those who missed out to apply again next year because not all of our athletes do get in the first time."

This year’s intake features a diverse range of sports, with 11 codes across the 12 athletes, and five high schools from across Southland.

Menzies College student Alex Smith has been accepted into the Southland Academy. PHOTO: ENSIGN FILES

2025 ACADEMY SOUTHLAND FOUNDATION ATHLETES

The intake starts this week with an introduction to the programme’s service providers, including Commonwealth Games badminton representative and physiotherapist Anna Rankin, and Youth Olympic triathlon gold medallist and chiropractor Aaron Barclay, both successful graduates of the programme.

Jacob Anderson (Central Southland College) trampoline gymnastics.

Katy Brown (Southland Girls’ High School) tennis.

Emmerson Dickson (Southland Girls’ High School) artistic swimming.

Joanna Ellenden (Southland Girls’ High School) netball.

Lilah Jack (James Hargest College) rowing.

William Jack (James Hargest College) basketball.

Dani Kramers (Southland Girls’ High School) sport aerobics.

Millie McFadzien (St Peter’s College) athletics.

Tarryn McLatchie (Southland Girls’ High School) rugby league.

Hector O’Rourke (James Hargest College) athletics.

Alex Smith (Menzies College) clay target shooting.

Fiona Van der Poel (Central Southland College) rugby. — APL