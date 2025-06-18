Welcoming new people, cultures

Eastern Southland is renowned for its rich cultural tapestry, blending Māori heritage with a diverse array of global traditions.

With a population representing 45 different ethnicities, the district has earned its status as an "Established Welcoming Community" under Immigration New Zealand’s Welcoming Communities programme.

The Gore District Council, in collaboration with residents and organisations, has developed a comprehensive Welcome Plan aimed at supporting newcomers into the community.

This plan focuses on four key areas: integration assistance, local community information, bridging the cultural divide and involvement in activities.

Community development co-ordinator Guillaume Willemse, is a primary contact for newcomers seeking assistance.

Guillaume is the go-to in this space and is excited to be launching the upgraded landing page on the council’s website.

A huge amount of work has gone into making this information current, accessible and relevant.

It includes the new Digital Welcome Pack, providing valuable information about living and working in our area, along with critical service information and cultural activities.

With the change in agricultural season across the rohe (region) our hapori (community) continues to welcome new people, families, whanau and aiga (family) to the deep south. To embody a welcoming community, the community must be welcoming.

Have you thought about how you might welcome someone new to your community in a way that supports them? It can be as simple as acknowledging a person and introducing yourself.

Adjusting to a rural lifestyle or a small-town pace takes time.

If someone seems shy, check in again later. Language barriers? Slow down, smile, and speak clearly — not louder. If you don’t understand someone’s culture or practice, ask respectfully.

Strike up a conversation, perhaps ask them if they are looking for specific places or services. Don’t make assumptions. Show that you and your community care. We can all learn so much from each other; our community is always growing.

By welcoming newcomers with warmth and genuine curiosity, we help create a place where everyone feels safe, valued, and included. Let’s continue to build a strong, connected Eastern Southland — one that honours its roots while embracing the richness that new people bring.

By Kelly Young

Heartland services co-ordinator