Heated debate over pool

A Gore mother has raised concerns over the temperature of the town’s leisure pool, but the Gore Multisports Centre says come on in, the water’s fine — and set to industry standard. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Despite the community turning up the heat, the Gore Multisports Centre has thrown cold water on concerns about pool temperatures.

The leisure pool, used by families and young children, often for lessons, has been called too cold for swimming in winter.

One Gore mother, who asked to remain anonymous, first raised the issue in 2023 and says she feels as though she has been ignored by the council.

She said it was too cold for most children and then she found out others felt the same way.

"We had such a bad experience. My son’s lips were blue, he was just chattering. It’s not nice for the parents either.

"I talked to my friends and they dress their kids in thermals for lessons," she said.

Now her family swims at Knapdale, but she said that was only after her concerns went unaddressed.

"I talked to reception, I complained the second time, and when we went and it was cold again. I thought I’d rather not go there at all.

"I was so surprised; when I mentioned it to the lady at the desk she just shut me down and said no, it’s up to standard," she said.

Gore District Council aquatic services manager Martin Mackereth said, in an email, the pools were fine, temperature-wise.

"The leisure pool sits between 30.5°C and 31°C, which is also in line with industry recommendations.

"Our team regularly test and monitor pool temperature throughout the day."

The temperatures, recommended by Swimming New Zealand and Recreation Aotearoa Te Whai Oranga, are maintained through an automatic heating system.

Mr Mackereth said there has been only one complaint regarding temperature in the past year, which was due to a technical failure that had been rectified.

