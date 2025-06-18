Cross-country tests school competitors

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Southland Primary Schools’ cross-country was run at the field days site in Waimumu on Friday, with the best runners converging from across 16 zones covering all of Southland and Half Moon Bay.
Organiser and Myross Bush School principal Wendy Kitto said the 458 contestants were competing on a "true" cross-country track across creeks, over logs and through farms.
She said they were lucky to have the field days site and the shelter of the AgriCentre, as "rain, hail or shine", a crowd was able to cheer the young runners across the finish line.
This was the event’s 10-year anniversary, and Ms Kitto said it had just grown bigger and bigger every year.
It was Nikki Dermody’s eighth year at the cross-country; she was the mother of three boys and her youngest was running this year.
"They all get competitive," she said. "There’s some very talented kids."
Winners included Southland Boys’ Cam O’Connor, 11, in the under-12 year boys grade.
In the 12-year-old girls category, Freya Gilmour (James Hargest) and Elsie Selbie (Northern Southland) were neck and neck, finishing first and second respectively.
CJ Iversen, of James Hargest, came first in the 13-year-old boys and Lily Wiegersma, of St Peter’s College in Gore, was first in the under-13 girls.