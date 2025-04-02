Tradition and a night of school festivity enjoyed

Gore high school students arrived in style for their "Night in Hollywood" school ball on Friday.

The year 12 and 13 students of St Peter’s College and their dates started off their evening in a parade of Gore’s finest classic cars.

The glamorous students were then photographed — paparazzi style — by The Ensign before entering the Church of the Blessed Sacrament for a short ceremony.

Following tradition, the young men and women lined up on either side of the church before meeting in the middle to get their photograph taken in front of an audience of their loved ones.

These photos were taken by head of the photography club and science teacher Borom Blakie.

The official celebration was held at the Gore Town & Country Club, which, St Peter’s administrator Amy-Rae Rooijackers said, the students had "decorated beautifully"