Arona Smith, student

I’m not really watching anything, maybe a movie once in a while.

• What are you reading and why?

The Bible, I just like it.

• What are you listening to and why?

Just like, G-funk music, and reggae and stuff.

• Favourite weekend pastime?

I go swimming, I like swimming.

• Favourite place in Gore and why?

Probably the pool, or the river.