Rapid relief of kai provided to local health workers

The Rapid Relief team treated Gore Health workers to a barbecue, (from left) Stuart Evans, Mark Abernathy, Gore Health chief executive Karl Metzler, and Rapid Relief Team leader Scott Malcolm. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

There is no such thing as a free lunch, but healthcare workers in this country have definitely worked up an appetite.

The Rapid Relief team thought as much, and so nationwide shouted hospitals and healthcare workers a barbecue lunch as a way to show thanks.

The organisation is a part of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church’s charitable arm, setting up around disasters and hospitals to show support for emergency workers.

Last Friday, Gore Health was in for a treat, with workers stepping away for a moment and grab a freshly cooked burger, a slice of cake and a bit of recognition.

In the cold wind and the rain, the team cooked up over 60 burgers for everyone at the hospital, braving the conditions.

Gore’s Rapid Relief team leader Scott Malcolm said they were more than happy to give a little something back to the hospital and show support.

"We realise sometimes it’s a thankless task and this is a small token of appreciation we can do," he said.

This was the second barbecue lunch put on by the team, and Gore Health chief executive Karl Metzler said it was a great tradition for the hospital.

"I just think it’s just an amazingly kind gesture.

"Scott and the team do an an amazing job, and it’s a really impressive gesture, especially to recognise all our staff.

"We’re really grateful," he said.

Mr Metzler said gestures like this mean the world in a stressful and daunting environment like healthcare, and make all the difference.

"I think often we say providing healthcare is a thankless task.

"Today is one of those days you do get thanked in a tangible way. You can’t put a price on that," he said.

