Record entries for trials

Southern Charity Dog Trials chairman Mike Joyce with his dogs Girl, Kaine and Pip. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

The Southern Charity Dog Trials have a record number of dog entries — 183 to be precise.

Last year the number was finalised at about 150 entries and trials chairman Mike Joyce says seeing that number grow was positive for the event.

"It’s actually really good.

"There’s plenty of young ones. It’ll be good to see them in the block having a crack."

There were a number of experienced dog trialists who had entered and they often returned year after year, he said.

With the number of competitors entered he expected to be very busy across the three-day-event this weekend.

It will be held at the Southern Field Days Waimumu site from Friday to Sunday and will feature a first-time experience.

One-on-one training will be offered on the final day of the trial for anyone interested in getting into dog trialling.

"We’ve offered to get these young ones out for half-an-hour with a top operator."

It was important to allow those who wanted to get involved in dog trialling learn "how to put the time in", he said.

"If you’re nervous about coming along and running your dog, we’re offering some one-on-one training."

Mr Joyce operated the event, making sure the draw was run correctly.

"I’m there making sure that everyone is getting out there and going.

"It’s a lot of competitors so we’ve just got to keep it going."

The event raises money for Hospice Southland, having donated $31,000 in 2023.

"It all adds up ... it feels pretty sweet."

It will be judged by Robin McKenzie, of Clinton.

Mr McKenzie was the winner of the previous three trials.

A signed Highlanders jersey had been donated by Ethan de Groot and would be auctioned, he said.

He encouraged the public to attend as anyone was welcome to the event and could do so free of charge.

