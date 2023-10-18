Resource consent sought for housing

The concept plan for the proposed Kainga Ora housing development shows the layout of the site with 24 new homes to be built there. Photo: supplied

Resource consent for the new housing development in East Gore has been lodged with the Gore District Council.

Kainga Ora plans to build 24 homes on the land, which previously was the home of the Longford Tavern and the Gore Country Music Club.

The tavern was demolished earlier this year.

Kainga Ora Otago-Southland and Southland regional director Kerrie Young said the homes would be a mix of sizes and designs.

"The proposed plan is for some of the new homes to meet full universal design standards, meaning they can be adapted to be accessible for people of all abilities, at any stage of life."

While the council was processing the consent, Kainga Ora had started to talk to neighbours and visited East Gore School to speak about the project.

Last week a drop-in session was held for about 30 neighbours whose properties adjoin or are close to the site.

"Those there appreciated the opportunity to speak with a range of Kainga Ora staff, who were on hand to answer any questions people had about the development."

Once the consenting process was finished the group was looking forward to sharing the finalised plans for the site with the wider Gore community, Ms Young said.