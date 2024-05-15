Riding to success in the art scene

Holding her oil painting of umbrellas called It’s Raining Again is Norma Parks, of Tapanui. The painting is one of the works she displayed at this year’s West Otago "Taste of Art" exhibition. PHOTOS: SANDY EGGLESTON

A Tapanui woman has made a successful transition from riding horses to painting them.

Norma Parks retired in 2013 after 30 years of judging dressage events and took up painting as a hobby.

Mrs Parks displayed three paintings at the West Otago "Taste of Art" exhibition held from May 11 to 14.

Not long after she started painting she sold her first piece, she said.

"I’ve been quite successful with my sales over the last few years.

"It pays for the materials."

She started painting landscapes using oils but later started experimenting to paint landscapes that were more in the style of folk art.

"Most of them contain bright colours.

"I describe it as slightly quirky."

Sometimes she painted horse faces on linen using oil paint.

"They’ve been very popular."

Anne Stringer (left) and Judy Gordon, both of Tapanui, admire Clinton artist David Mackie’s painting of the Pomahaka River.

While she enjoyed the hobby she did not paint all day but "when the mood takes me".

In 2015 when Tapanui hosted its first "Taste of Art" exhibition one of her paintings won the people’s choice award.

"I’d only been painting for three years.

"I couldn’t believe it."

She also exhibited her work in the annual Manapouri Art Group exhibition.

"I enjoy displaying my work."

Exhibition secretary Giselle Chittock said the exhibition had gone well and about 170 pieces were on display.

"We’ve had really good interest from artists wanting to exhibit."

There had been good interest in the artwork but sales were down on other years, she said.

"It’s a sign of the times that people are not spending lots of money on art."

It was mostly the lower-priced paintings which sold.

