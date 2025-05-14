Road of concern for years: residents

A light truck is pulled out of a paddock by a tractor on Reaby Rd last week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Last week a truck came off a stretch of road Gore locals say they have been complaining to the council about for the past three years.

In the second accident in the space of four weeks, a small goods truck had to be pulled out of a ditch after coming off Reaby Rd last Friday.

Edwin Wiegersma, who lives nearby, said he complained to the Gore District Council a month ago, after he had come across another accident in the same spot.

After making his complaint, he noticed staff in a council car inspecting the road, but council never got back to him.

"That’s what they do — they go out and have a look, and that’s it," he said.

The road had been a problem for three years, Mr Wiegersma said.

The council had attempted to fix it before last winter, but did a "hash job" that did not work, he said.

"They basically put some hot chip on it and then rolled it in, trying to fix the road to try and do a shortcut.

"That didn’t work at all, and they just put signs up just to cover their backside, basically."

He said the road surface is just black tar seal with no chip, which is fine in dry conditions but when it gets wet, it is like an "ice skating rink".

Mr Wiegersma’s teenage daughter has just got her driver’s licence and he said as a parent, he was "quite concerned" that the road was not up to standard.

Paul Richardson, who also lives in the area, said there was an area of Reaby Rd that has been concerning him since he was a child.

He said there was a hump on the hill that could catch drivers off guard if they were not careful and that was exactly where the accident happened on Friday morning.

He spoke to a council road manager about the bump a few years ago but was told it was not in the council’s budget at the time and nothing had been done.

Mr Richardson said the road was uneven and at the same time very smooth, shiny and slippery, especially when wet.

Of the single-vehicle accident that happened in April, police said a driver had been issued with an infringement notice for failing to drive within a lane.

Mr Wiegersma said the driver could have lost control of the vehicle due to the slippery road.

Council roading asset manager Murray Hasler said there were several signs on Reaby Rd warning drivers to drive slowly and that the road was slippery when wet in the area where last week’s truck crash occurred.

He said the section has had several treatments in the past five years, aimed at increasing skid resistance, and further work was set to be done by the end of the month, pending the arrival of a specialised machine.

The council has arranged for a 30kmh sign to be placed alongside further signage instructing traffic to slow down near the crash site.

That will stay in place until the extra work is done.

Extra measures to improve the surface of Reaby Rd would be investigated and implemented, depending on the availability of funding, he said.

ella.scott-fleming@alliedpress.co.nz