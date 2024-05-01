Road sealing for five residents

Gore District Council senior roading officer Hari Pillay checks the preparation of a shingle road that is due to be sealed with Otta seal which will suppress dust on the road. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

’Tis the season for dust suppression sealing in the Gore District.

Councillors passed the dust suppression policy in 2020.

Under the scheme residents who met the criteria could share the cost of sealing a portion of gravel road outside their house with the council.

Environment Southland’s proposed Water and Land Plan stopped the use of waste oil for dust suppression on unsealed roads throughout the region.

Council senior roading officer Hari Pillay said five residents had been approved to have a 100m stretch of road sealed with an Otta seal.

Council contractors have prepared the roads and will apply the seal when the weather is suitable.

Applying Otta seal to the road did not require the same preparation as conventional bitumen.

"It’s the most economical way to suppress dust," Mr Pillay said.

Under the scheme residents pay half the cost of sealing the road which was usually about $6000.

"It’s worked well on areas that have been sealed.

"The only thing is it takes four to five months before it settles down and then you’ll see the benefit of it."

The council then paid for the maintenance of the seal.

People could apply online to be part of the scheme next year, Mr Pillay said.

sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz