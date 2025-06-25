Barbarians, Marist locked in for semifinals

Eastern Northern Barbarians and Marist locked in their spots in the 2025 Galbraith Shield semifinals after winning their penultimate round-robin games on Saturday afternoon.

The Barbarians beat the competition leaders Pirates Old Boys 29-25 in Te Anau, while Marist had a 29-24 win on their home ground against Blues.

Woodlands had already booked a home ground semifinal before beating Star 56-22 on Wednesday night.

The Barbarians had dominated the opening 20 minutes in Te Anau and scored the first two tries. POB levelled up the score before the Barbarian forwards scored from a lineout drive on the stroke of halftime to lead 19-12.

The visitors led 25-22 before Barbarians flanker Leroy Ferguson scored in the last play of the game to secure the five competition points.

The Barbarians will determine whether they finish third or fourth after their 13th and last round-robin game this Saturday against Star at Oreti Park.

The main event in the Division One Competition on Saturday was the Pasco-Gardner Cup match between Pioneer and Albion in front of a large crowd at the Showgrounds.

Pioneer won the rugged encounter 25-21. Pioneer’s first try from a lineout drive was followed by a powerful individual try from man of the match James Matheson.

Pioneer led 18-7 at halftime but Albion began the second half stronger and scored two converted tries to take the lead.

Pioneer put multiple phases together late in the game before a slick backline move resulted in fullback Jordy Smith diving over for the match-winning try.

Midfielder Damon Hurley and No8 Ryan Davers had good games for Pioneer and Jack Sheddan impressed in his comeback game from injury.

Wyndham maintained their unbeaten record in 2025 by beating the Riversdale Waikaka Vikings 19-12.

Wyndham made inroads on their home patch through hard ball-carries and got out to a 12-0 lead. The Vikings defence did well to hold the margin until halftime. Both teams had opportunities on attack in the second half but solid defence from both teams was the feature of the game.

Man of the match was midfielder Joe McRae, who scored one of his team’s three tries. No8 Logan Dobbie and young fullback Noah Sutton were the other key contributors.

Vikings openside Andrew Harrex excelled in defence, at the ruck and with his ball-carries in the middle of the field. Harrex was aided by lock Josh Lowe on defence. Fullback Fabrice Frei was a constant threat on attack.

Edendale beat Tokanui 32-19 on Thursday night.

Man of the match was first five-eighth Jahvis Wallace, who scored two of the four tries and his punting in the second half kept Edendale at the right end of the field.

Halfback Connor Millane played well in his first game as captain, while teenager Jake Anderson continued his outstanding season on the blindside.

Tokanui first five-eighth Ben Buckingham played his 100th match for the Tokanui Senior side.

This Saturday the Vikings will play Albion on club and sponsors’ day at Riversdale. Wyndham are at Tokanui, while Edendale head down to Bluff and Pioneer will host Te Anau.

Mataura lost their division three game to POB B 33-12 and hosts Waiau Star this Saturday.

By John Langford