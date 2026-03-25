Rocking, rolling, riding ...

PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Easter Fun Day at Hamilton Park lived up to its name for Russell Smith, Judah Collins, 1 (obscured), Kim McGregor, Asher Collins, 5, Meelah Poves, 9, Alyza Whelan, 7, and train driver Ben Sewell.

They were among the roughly 500 people who turned out on a sunny Saturday afternoon for activities including an Easter scavenger hunt, bouncy castles, and, of course, miniature train rides.

The event was organised by the Gore Model Engineering Club.

Club president Rhonda Wilson said it was another remarkable success, the event growing in size.

She called for people to get involved if they want to be a part of a distinct and rewarding part of the community.

"The kids love it. They come back and back.

"People are ... enjoying themselves on a sunny day and having a family day out.

"We have more kids and parents riding here than we have ever had. It’s just amazing.

"We just love it. We just need some more volunteers to run it.

"Gore needs to support what we’ve got here. Come and talk to us, they can come and become a member, their kids can ride free for the year, and we’d only really need help once a month for a couple of hours," she said.