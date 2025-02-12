Scholars thrilled to receive support

Pakeke Lions scholarships recipients (back, from left) Tom Murray, 17, Ellie Bedwell, 18, Esther Gardyne, 18, Maegan Davis, 18, Ruby Miller, 18, Murphy Callahan, 19, (front) Jessica Udy, 18, Jessie McFadzien, 18, Liana Abuel, 17, Molly Gray, 18, and Cassandra Juanitas, 18, at their celebratory dinner last Thursday, ready to further their education with a bit of local help. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG.

Eleven Gore young people have been awarded $1500 scholarships by the Pakeke Lions as they venture out to further tertiary education.

The recipients are Tom Murray, Ellie Bedwell, Esther Gardyne, Maegan Davis, Ruby Miller, Murphy Callahan, Jessica Udy, Jessie McFadzien, Liana Abuel, Molly Gray and Cassandra Juanitas.

Ruby Miller is heading to Christchurch this year to study a for bachelor of commerce at the University of Canterbury.

Ms Miller said the scholarship will take a lot of financial pressure off her first year.

"It’s going to allow me to pay for my tuition, and decrease my student loans," she said.

Ms Miller said she was grateful for the scholarship, and thanked the Pakeke Lions.

"I’m really fortunate to receive it," she said.

