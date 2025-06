Photo: ODT files

Edendale man Iain Weir stands beside some animal topiary in a Salford St house in Edendale.

The animals — an elephant, moa and monkey — had been developed in the 1970s and stood tall for many years.

The property was to be sold in 2009, when this photo was taken, leading to worries the animal hedges, which attracted plenty of admirers, would not be kept.