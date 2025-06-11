Blues, Crusaders semi too close to call

And then there were four!

However the upsets kept on coming, with the Blues rising from the ashes to make the semifinals when they pipped the high-flying Chiefs 20-19 three minutes into injury time on Saturday.

The Chiefs, who had the home advantage, looked far the better side in the first spell but the Blues’ defence ended up winning them the game.

It wasn’t pretty but it was effective.

The Chiefs were sucked into taking them on in the physical battle, thus their lethal outside backs were in the main, unemployed.

Throw in Beauden Barrett out-playing McKenzie and the Blues survive another week and the Crusaders will be trembling.

The Crusaders snuffed the life out of the Reds on a miserably cold Friday night in Christchurch and richly deserved their 32-12 win.

Their forwards were combative and some touches of brilliance from their backs got them home with a leg in the air.

Spare a thought for the Canes who just couldn’t get it over the line in Canberra. Like the Blues, the Brumbies weren’t pretty but their rolling maul is some weapon. They won 35-28 but you always felt the Canes were chasing the game.

Down in Gore, Steven from Capri after "duck egging" last week, to be the only tipster to pick all three this week. Way to bounce back, mate!

Unfortunately he is still fifth in the competition.

Stephen from Level, with two wins and 14 points clear, is untouchable.

Darryl from Super Liquor sits second alone after Chris from Country & Co got the speed wobbles, picking only one from three.

Zac from Harcourts and Adam from Newton, who sit last and second last respectively, did themselves no favours by also getting a measly two points to wallow in the mud.

This week

So it’s semifinal time. The Crusaders host the traditional foe in the Blues on Friday and this is too close to call.

The weather in Christchurch looks wet all week so the ground could be a quagmire come Friday. Perhaps we should let them play at the Greenhouse for an exorbitant fee? This will suit the Blues as they have forgotten they have backs!

I’ve got the Blues as favourites but the Crusaders (12-) are big enough and ugly enough to hold them up front, and with the X factor out wide, they should sneak home.

The Chiefs will be kicking themselves for not putting the Blues away and the Brumbies will arrive in Hamilton full of confidence.

The Chiefs (12-) won’t play that badly two weeks in a row and if they nullify the Brumbies’ lineout drive they will win this game.