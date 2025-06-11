Matariki celebrations return to mark occasion

Kāhui Whetū will be held at the Gore Gardens on June 19, from 5-9pm. PHOTO: THE ENSIGN FILES

The stars will once again shine brightly in the Gore Gardens as the community comes together to celebrate the Māori New Year later this month.

Kāhui Whetū refers to the stars as a gathering of the people of the land, and the Gardens will be transformed by a dazzling light display for Matariki.

Gore District Council events co-ordinator Florine Potts said in a statement the event has grown rapidly year by year.

"This year promises to be bigger and better than ever, bringing back old faves and mixing in fresh new bits to surprise even our biggest fans," Ms Potts said.

Thanks to support from Mercury, the iconic giant tipi will offer a warm and inviting space for people to come together.

This year, it will also serve as a hub for learning about Matariki and its rich history, she said.

"Of course, Kāhui Whetū wouldn’t be complete without Stella the Glow Fairy.

"She’ll be back, joined by a sparkling lineup of entertainers, including a glowing princess and even a fire performer."

Two neon face-painters, live waiata from Emmy Rodrique and Maia Fletcher and the cosy indoor dining space made possible by a third year of support from Community Trust South, while the talented team at Gravity Events will once again transform the Gore Gardens into a glittering display of lights and colour, she said.

"This free, family-friendly event is definitely worth the trip to Gore.

"Whether it’s going to be a chilly day or just a perfect winter evening, there’ll be cosy spots and heaps of delicious food to enjoy, making it the ideal treat."

Kāhui Whetū will be held at the Gore Gardens on June 19, from 5-9pm.