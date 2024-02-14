School welcomes new principal

Waikaka School principal Nicky Millar chats to the four pupils (from left) sisters Lilith, 6 and Nina Stringer, 5, and twins Felicity and Caitlin Paulsen, 5, who started the new school year the same day she did. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

New Waikaka School principal Nicky Millar says the rural location of the school drew her to apply for the role.

She replaces Bronwyn McCall, who resigned last year to take up the principal’s position at Riversdale School.

Mrs Millar said she was very interested in the environment.

"I felt drawn — the rural setting, the feel of the supportive community, the grounds, it seemed to be something I was really passionate about connecting with."

Working in a rural school had been in her heart for a while, she said.

A former Gore High School pupil, Mrs Millar worked in retail after she left school.

When her two children started school, she decided to train as a teacher.

"It was something I wanted to do all my life and it wasn’t going away — the feeling of wanting to have a part in developing children’s minds and growing good humans."

She easily built rapport with children.

"I’m very good with kids, so I’ve got that ability to connect."

In the end she decided being a teacher was her "calling".

Sometimes people left school and drifted into teaching, she said.

"I did it because I really wanted to do it."

Previously, Mrs Millar was the deputy principal at the former Longford Intermediate.

The Waikaka School position was also an opportunity to develop her leadership skills, she said.

"I felt this was a natural next step."

Mrs Millar will teach two days a week in the senior room of the school and attend to office work the rest of the week.

The school’s teachers, helped by Central Otago REAP te kaiwhakahaere Māori, Jaki Eales, organised a mihi whakatau to welcome Mrs Millar and four new pupils to the school at the end of last month.

