Sights set on new club

Coach Ardy Ayto is looking to start a club in Gore. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

An Invercargill archery coach has set his sights on starting a new archery club in Gore.

Ardy Ayto is the head coach and founder of Deep South Archery club in Invercargill, running the club for nine years.

Ayto said that he would like to bring a similar club to Gore, which had had a club in the past.

"It was the ’80s or ’90s. I don’t know when it started or finished, but when I was shooting I remember it was a very good club. And I thought, all right, there’s an opportunity here to rebuild this," he said.

Ayto said archery had a huge spotlight after the Olympics, and he wanted to help cater to the increasing demand.

"I get a lot of inquiries at home from people who want to have a go, or improve their archery, or even get into bowhunting which is the other thing that we push. We look at all types of archery," he said.

Ayto said archery was a sport for everyone.

"We’re pretty strong with inclusion. Archery doesn’t discriminate," he said.

There is even an 84-year-old man he knows still shooting arrows, despite also having bad eyesight.

It can be an activity for individuals wanting a new sport, families looking to bond, or for anyone looking for a sport to take part in — regardless of athletic ability.

"There are some kids in the club who were looking for their sport, and they fall in love with archery. Nine times out of 10, we end up with the kid, the dad, the mum, they all want to get involved. It’s addictive," he said.

Archery could have a high initial cost, but with his ties in the field he should be able to accommodate those keen to take part, Ayto said.

"It can be expensive, but because I have the knowledge I do have, we can source gear at a better price and get the young ones in without it costing a fortune," he said.

Ayto said the potential for a new club was there, catering for personal goals and providing a great social experience.

"We’re catering for people looking for their niche. There are young ones at home, going to competitions and coming away with gold medals and records, and there are kids who won’t do any other sport but have done really well at their archery.

"They get to feel a part of a social group, which is really important," he said.

"The biggest thing is giving people an opportunity to build a new club in Gore. We would acknowledge the original Gore archery club in some way, but I’m looking for people to get a hold of me if they’re interested," he said.

Those interested can email Ayto at ardyshark@gmail.com

