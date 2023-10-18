Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Hokonui Culture Feast was held on Friday at the Gore Town & Country Club. The Ensign reporter Ben Andrews asked two Gore residents why they decided to attend the event and what they planned to do while there.
Indika Madusanka (left) ... We can try different foods and get to show our culture at this event.
Taraka Sandaruwan (right) ... We can share our cultural things and can learn how other cultures do things. I’m doing the Sri Lanka food.