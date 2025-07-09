Southern farming advocates recognised

Jason Herrick ... Advocate of the year. Photos: supplied

Southern farmers were among those recognised at the Federated Farmers annual meeting last month.

Federated Farmers’ national awards celebrate farmers who had gone above and beyond for farmers, rural communities, and the wider agricultural sector.

Southland Federated Farmers president Jason Herrick was presented the advocate of the year award.

Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford said Mr Herrick had been a standout communicator on behalf of farmers.

"When it comes to emerging farming leaders, Jason Herrick is without a doubt one to watch. He’s got a huge contribution to make and a big future ahead of him,

"Whether it’s calling out Fish & Game’s antics or pushing back on unworkable, costly new farming rules, Jason’s exemplified what Federated Farmers is all about — fighting for farmers.

"I’ve been so impressed with not just his workload and ability to prosecute issues in the media, but also with his personal growth and development as a leader in his community.

Sonia Dillon ... Arable advocate of the year.

"He’s been tenacious and articulate, and he’s shown a thick skin. You can’t stick your neck out for farmers without copping some heat back, but he’s taken it all in his stride."

The arable advocate of the year award went to Southland Federated Farmers arable chairwoman Sonia Dillon, who operates a mixed cropping and seed production business.

Mrs Dillon had been extremely strong on local advocacy, Mr Langford said.

"There are some issues in Southland that are quite specific for that area and she’s great at getting them airtime and discussion.

"That’s particularly true when it comes to transportation and logistics, with Southland being at the bottom of the country.

"She’s pointed out that if it costs $60 to get something from Christchurch to Southland, how come grain that comes from Canterbury can be cheaper than it’s priced in Southland? It’s a fair point. The price should be what it costs to buy, plus freight — that’s how it should work."

Mrs Dillon was also a great asset for the Federated Farmers Arable Council, Mr Langford said.

"She’s always happy to bring challenging issues to the forefront, so the council can look for solutions." — APL