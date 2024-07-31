Southerner steps up with 50-point game

Eastern Southland shooting guard Will Abernethy goes through his routine at the free throw line at the U16 National Basketball Tournament. PHOTO: BBNZ

Dropping fifty points against some of the best basketballers in the country may seem like something to celebrate, but for one player, it is just what he does to try to help the team win.

Will Abernethy, who plays for the Eastern Southland U16 Boys squad, scored 50 points against Northland at the U16 National Boys Basketball Tournament earlier this month.

In a closely fought game, Abernethy did not know his points total until the final buzzer sounded.

"All I was aiming for was to get points up to help the team win the game, but when I got told, it was pretty cool."

Will Abernethy steps into a lay-up against Harbour B. Eastern Southland lost the game 67-102. PHOTO: BBNZ

It was the final game of the tournament and for Abernethy it was a "once in a lifetime opportunity playing with Eastern at the national level".

"We all just wanted to give our all on the last game and enjoy ourselves and I thought my shot was pretty on that game."

He averaged 28 points across the seven tournament games, earning the fourth-highest scoring average among all players.

"From a personal point of view I was really excited, especially because of the training I have been doing to compete with those people up the country."

The Eastern Southland Basketball players join a huddle before a game at the tournament. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

He particularly enjoyed seeing the Eastern Southland players get recognition on the New Zealand Basketball social media accounts.

The 15-year-old stands at 193cm tall and played primarily as a shooting guard.

He modelled his game off of Kevin Durant and Michael Jordan, having watched a lot of their games and highlights.

"Those guys are elite."

Coach Jarrod O’Connor commended the performance.

Jackson Timaloa pulls up for a three-pointer against Wellington. Eastern Southland lost the game 97-51. PHOTO: BBNZ

"I knew he had at least one of those huge games in him for nationals."

Eastern Southland lost the game to Northland 89-92.

At the tournament Eastern won one game and lost six.

The game they won was against Auckland B, whom they beat 87-62.

