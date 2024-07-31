Southerner steps up with 50-point game

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Will Abernethy, who plays for the Eastern Southland U16 Boys squad, scored 50 points against Northland at the U16 National Boys Basketball Tournament earlier this month.
In a closely fought game, Abernethy did not know his points total until the final buzzer sounded.
"All I was aiming for was to get points up to help the team win the game, but when I got told, it was pretty cool."
"We all just wanted to give our all on the last game and enjoy ourselves and I thought my shot was pretty on that game."
He averaged 28 points across the seven tournament games, earning the fourth-highest scoring average among all players.
"From a personal point of view I was really excited, especially because of the training I have been doing to compete with those people up the country."
The 15-year-old stands at 193cm tall and played primarily as a shooting guard.
He modelled his game off of Kevin Durant and Michael Jordan, having watched a lot of their games and highlights.
"Those guys are elite."
Coach Jarrod O’Connor commended the performance.
Eastern Southland lost the game to Northland 89-92.
At the tournament Eastern won one game and lost six.
The game they won was against Auckland B, whom they beat 87-62.