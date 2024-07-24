Spectacular special effects in tornado country

After watching Twisters I have made a note to myself not to visit the United States — or anywhere in the world — in tornado season.

I did not see an earlier tornado disaster movie called Twister, which was released in 1996, and to be fair, I was a little ho-hum about seeing this one.

Fortunately, it was nowhere near as silly as I predicted and was quite entertaining.

The movie has a plausible, if somewhat far-fetched, storyline but plenty of action and even a little romance.

Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Carter, who has been interested in the weather from an early age.

Now a meteorologist, she is a former storm chaser who has a special gift for reading the storm clouds that accompany a tornado.

Her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) invites Kate to spend a week with him and his Storm Par team on a project they are working on to develop a tornado scanning device.

While out in tornado country where brewing storms seem to be 10 a penny, the pair run across Tyler Owens (Glen Powell) who chases tornadoes, films them and then puts the coverage on the internet.

His catch-cry of "if you feel it, chase it" makes me wonder whether he will make old bones.

Conflict is inevitable as the glory-seeking Tyler, who is bit of a cowboy, and team Storm Par compete to get to the tornadoes first.

The special effects are spectacular and apparently the wind for the tornadoes was supplied by two jet engines, which produce similar wind speeds.

I also noticed songs from the soundtrack, which usually means the music complimented the action in the movie.

Songs by artists including Melissa Lambert and Luke Coombs were released especially for the movie.

The movie was not just about the random destruction a tornado causes and the effect it has on people’s lives but also has a few important messages to impart, which I always appreciate.