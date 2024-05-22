SuperGrans Gore open new space to help community thrive

The board members of SuperGrans Gore — Back 2 Basics, from left, trustee Julie Ashbridge, chairwoman Jo Dare, vice-chairwoman Wensley Santure and manager Lana McMillan. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

Gore finally has the superheroes it needs.

SuperGrans Gore — Back 2 Basics opened its doors in Broughton St last week.

SuperGrans are groups of volunteers who aim to offer people help when they need it, by sharing their skills and experience with others.

SuperGrans Gore manager Lana McMillan was approached to open the service after she moved to the district about a year ago.

She previously started a SuperGrans in Invercargill and managed it for two years.

"I love the job, loved what we did by helping so many people."

After a year of planning, a trust board was formed by four Gore district residents and The Back 2 Basics Charitable Trust became a registered charity in 2023.

There would be various benefits to those who used the charity. "Hopefully [people’s] lives will be enhanced and their pockets will be full."

SuperGrans aimed to teach basic skills to those who did not have them, Ms McMillan said.

"It helps people thrive, not just survive.

"It also helps those that are coming to learn new skills and gives them a bit of self-esteem."

The agency was available to help anybody over the age of 16, she said.

"Absolutely anybody. Men, women, children, elderly, young. Anybody’s welcome."

They also offered a place for people to pass on their skills to others.

A volunteer open day was planned for June 8.

"Everyone has skills and we want to hear from those that are willing to share theirs."

She also welcomed donations of items from the public.

The Wright Family Foundation granted the group a "very generous" donation that would support it over the next three years.

SuperGrans Gore — Back 2 Basics vice-chairwoman Wensley Santure said it was great to open the doors to the public after a lot of work to get it there. The new space will be officially opened on June 19.

ben.andrews@theensign.co.nz