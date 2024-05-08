Teaching the history of the Anzacs

East Gore School pupils and staff stand in front of Rākanui, a tree planted by former headmaster John Gilchrist. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

East Gore School pupils were front and centre for an Anzac Day assembly.

On Friday, pupils, staff and friends of the school were in attendance to commemorate the day.

School principal Dana Turnbull said it was an important event to hold for everyone at the school.

"It’s really important that we share the significance of Anzac day, and what it means for our country and the tamariki here," Mrs Turnbull said.

The school had many links to the wars, she said.

One of those links is Rākanui.

The oak tree at the school, named Rakanui, held a lot of significance for Anzac day commemorations.

"That’s a huge link on the East Gore School landscape."

The tree was planted in 1915 by former headmaster John Gilchrist, she said.

"His son perished in the war.

"When that happened he planted the oak tree.

"It’s really important that we acknowledge that."

Pupils of the school spent the week preparing for the ceremony by creating artwork, letters and learning about the significance of Anzac day, she said.

"It’s really interesting because we’ve had such high engagement because it had been a real significant event in a lot of families lives and history."

Through conversations, she saw that the pupils had learnt a lot of information and facts about the war, she said.

Former Territorial soldier Michael O’Neill and Gore District Mayor Ben Bell attended the ceremony.

Mr O’Neill said he was honoured to have been present at the ceremony.

"What a huge honour.

"What you’ve done here is told the history," he said.

Mr Bell said it was a privilege to have attended.

"I think I learnt quite a bit today," he said.

It was the sixth Anzac ceremony he had attended this year, Mr Bell said.

Former pupil Luke Willets played the Last Post on his bugle.

ben.andrews@theensign.co.nz