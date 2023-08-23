Team complete season undefeated

The St Peter’s College A grade red celebrates winning their final match earlier this month to complete an undefeated season. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The bright lights of the Gore A&P Showgrounds were at full beam to show the closing act of an unbeaten season.

The St Peter’s College A grade red rugby team reached one of rugby’s toughest pinnacles earlier this month, achieving a season of 13 games undefeated.

In their final game of the season they defeated the Scafftech Star year 7/8 team 36-24 to confirm their undefeated status.

The team was coached by Edwin Wiegersma, Michael Wilkins and Brendon White.

Mr Wilkins said he and the other coaching staff were extremely proud of the team’s final performance.

"They were pretty excited when the fulltime whistle went.

"They got a result and they deserve it."

The team celebrated accordingly and jumped around like they won the world cup, he said.

"That was pretty cool for them."

The final game was fast paced and full of big moments.

St Peter’s took an early 31-5 lead and once halftime arrived the score was 31-10.

"We had both locks come off with injuries.

"While they were off [Star] scored another two converted tries."

With a score of 31-24 the game became tightly contested.

However, St Peter’s spoiled any chance of a comeback.

"We sealed it out at the end with another try just before fulltime."

The team’s success could be attributed to their hard work off the field.

"We had a good drive, everybody contributed and we trained hard."

Speedsters on the wing, a strong forward pack who got around the paddock and a nifty fly-half formed a winning team, he said.

Team manager Catherine Sayer said the team worked so hard throughout the season to remain undefeated.

It was a real achievement for a Gore-based team playing in a Southern-wide competition, she said.

