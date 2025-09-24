Tough week of hockey

Southland player Aimee Heaps makes a break down the wing in a tier two game against Auckland B at the national hockey tournament held in Christchurch last week. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Despite showing their Southland grit, it has been a hard week on the turf for teams competing at the national hockey tournament in Christchurch.

Both the women’s team in tier two and the men’s team in tier three won one game each.

The women triumphed over Auckland B, 5-1 in a classy display of attacking hockey in its pool crossover game, after losing all three of their pool games.

The men beat Central Otago 2-1 in a close tussle.

Women’s coach Henry Westenra said the team played "some really good hockey".

From the start the team knew they were up against tough opposition.

The other teams in their pool, Canterbury B and Tauranga North Harbour B, finished in the top four of tier two.

"We showed a lot of heart, a lot of ticker to get through some of those games ... a fair bit of youth against us."

In their pool matches, Southland were not starting games well.

"Most of our goals against us came within the first 10 minutes of each game and it just put us on bit of a back foot."

In the second halves, the team were more competitive.

It was very important for Southland to beat Auckland in the crossover pool game else they would be playing the game where the loser was relegated to tier three.

"I’m really proud of the girls for the efforts that they put in," Westenra said.

In the playoff for fifth and sixth against Northland, the team started well.

"We came out firing and we were up 3-0 at halftime."

Unfortunately Northland came back in the second half to score four unanswered goals.

Ella Wilson in the backs, centre-half Sonya Stewart and Elle Pullar who was promoted to the forwards, all played very well.

Men’s coach Rodger Copland had to withdraw from the role a few days before the tournament and was replaced by Christchurch club coach Nigel Iggo.

Iggo said he was "happy and proud" of the team’s result, given it had been a challenging week.

"The team actually played particularly well and we were in every game and competitive."

The losing margins had mostly been one or two goals with the exception of the 5-1 result against the Canterbury Cobras.

"We didn’t concede a lot of goals ... [the defence] kept us in the game."

The attitude and determination of the players could not be faulted, Iggo said.

"We found ourselves down in a couple of games and fought back to be competitive."

It was the first time some of the squad had played together — many were guest players from other regions.

"Under the circumstances they gelled very well."

Captain Hamish Napier, George Hedley, Sam Copland and guest player Kevin O’Kane of the Gold Coast all had a strong tournament.

It was a young team and he encouraged the players to learn from what had been a tough week, Iggo said.

"You become better next year."

