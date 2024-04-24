Vintage tractor fetches $62K in a farm auction

Bits and bobs were the cream of the crop at a Waimumu farm clearing sale.

Buyers at the auction were drawn to the smaller items on Wednesday, instead of the expected hits of a rare and vintage collection of eight tractors.

Nevertheless, one of the biggest sales of the day was an orange 1953 Allis Chalmers tractor, which fetched a price of $62,000, Riversdale farmer Tony Rutherford said.

Mr Rutherford said four tractors remained unsold and would be sold at a later time.

Despite that, he said it had a been a successful day.

"[It was] good, tractors weren’t as much of a hit as I thought they would be," he said.

"There’s a few items left but everything seemed to be picked up pretty quick."

A good turnout to the auction meant that all items had sold, apart from the four tractors, he said.

Much of the collection was owned by his late father, Alister Rutherford.

Riversdale farmer Tony Rutherford puts the finishing touches to one of his father’s 1950s Ferguson tractors before clearing sale at his dad’s Waimumu property. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

"[There’s items] that he’s collected and then some of the other stuff is just from farming over the years and it’s just come to end.

"He was an enthusiast in machinery."

Alister particularly enjoyed his ploughing and tractor trekking, he said.

Since his father died in September, the Riversdale farmer had spent a lot of weekends on the Waimumu property cleaning the shed and organising the collection for auction, he said.

Many of the eight tractors auctioned were over half a century old, he said.

"Vintage stuff is a hit with the older ones. They seem to like it.

"Some of [the tractors] are rare."

These items included a Ferguson 35 high clearance Gold Belly and a recently restored Ferguson 35 Gold Belly Petrol, which remained unsold.

"Not to worry, they’ll be put up for sale [again]."

