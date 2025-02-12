Waitangi market day a success for marae

Hāngī, kina and fry-bread burgers were just some of the food available at the Mataura Marae, as it put on its first market day on Waitangi Day. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

This Waitangi Day, Mataura Marae opened its doors to the community with something new — a market day — an there was talk of many more.

The marae was packed, with a festive atmosphere and the lingering smell of food delighting the senses, with no sign of any first-time hurdles.

Convener Maria Pera said it was worth doing something new for the marae on such an important day for Aotearoa.

"It’s significant to New Zealand, to everyone.

"We decided to mark the day with something that celebrated the local community, so they could come and participate."

Mrs Pera said she was pleased with how the market day went, with a great showing from Mataura people and the district’s Māori community.

"They’re very patriotic, the people from Mataura, and I think that the marae can be, will be, the focal point for them to develop as a Māori community.

"In saying that too, Waitangi Day is for everybody.

"I was pleased we had a huge mixture of Māori, and Pakeha whānau. Everyone came and supported the event, which is a reflection of a close knit community."

Plenty of kai was available, with hāngī, fry-bread burgers, kina fresh from the shore, seafood chowder, and a wide variety more for everyone to come and enjoy.

Locals flocked to the marae to support the event, and Mrs Pera said the donations were generous and wholly appreciated.

"Local people supported us.

"Local Valley takeaways, I think her name is Lynn, she donated us a box of fat.

"We had a box of fat and we put it in our vat but it wasn’t enough,

"So we contacted her and she said she’d like to koha that to our market day, so that was great.

"Luke and Amy from the Four Square down here, they donated the kumara for the hāngī.

Rowie and Willie Tutapu Collins enjoy a feed of kina, fresh from the shore.

"Paul Gyns went and got kina. We had it on the trailer here, so if they wanted kina they could go get some.

"Everyone just helped themselves."

She thanked Chris from the Mataura Butcher for his donations.

Mrs Pera said the market’s success and the local support reflected the Mataura spirit.

"I think it says a lot about the community that they want to be a part of something to celebrate Mataura.

"I think it’s important the community learn to celebrate who they are and the skills people have," she said.

Mrs Pera said the day could not have happened without the tireless work of the volunteers, and thanked them for all they did leading up to the event as well as packing down.

"It’s really nice having the younger ones come help, and whānau participate which is important.

"It’s a family contribution."

With the success of the market day, Mrs Pera said it boded very well for future events.

"We want to make it an annual event.

"This was like a trial run for us, see how people take to it, and having local people selling goods.

"We’re hoping next year, well we know it will be bigger and better.

"We’ve learnt from this to make it even better next year."

Chairman Clifford Waihape was delighted with the turnout and is looking forward to next year’s Waitangi Day event which will be decidedly larger.

