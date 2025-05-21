For the love of oysters

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Ensign reporter Ella Scott-Fleming eyes up the cinnamon oysters she made on Monday with Coral McCauley.

Mrs McCauley has been helping with the New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards, in Gore, since the beginning of the event in 1974. This year will be her 28th year on the committee.

Her cinnamon oysters have been fuelling the competition’s judges for about that long, she says.

This is the second year she has run a "masterclass" on making the delicacies.