Farmers’ positivity up, stress levels down: trust

Farmers speaking to those who understand the unique problems of their work and lifestyle helps them to feel less stressed and more confident for the future, a new report shows.

Rural Support Trust (RST) has released a report, supported by Fonterra and conducted by the Ākina Foundation, showing a majority of its clients feel better after engaging with its services.

The report showed that in 2024, 94% of the support trust’s clients felt less stressed and 97% felt more confident in managing future challenges.

The trust’s Southland chairman Simon Hopcroft said the service offers one-on-one support, ensuring that farmers and growers have access to someone who understands the unique challenges of living and working rurally.

The trust also acts as a referral channel, he said, connecting clients with professional experts in mental health, financial stability, employment and rural isolation.

Fonterra director of global external affairs Simon Tucker said the co-operative was grateful for the work RST was doing in this field.

"We know the ups and downs that come with working on the land and the stress that goes along with it," he said.

"This report demonstrates why access to wellbeing services is vital for our rural communities."

In the case of financial pressures, Mr Hopcroft said the trust could provide up to $6000 in funding for expert advice on how to move the business out of difficulty.

Mr Hopcroft said the foundation knew that isolation was a key factor impacting on the mental health of primary producers.

Problems plaguing Southland growers and farmers, Mr Hopcroft said, included last year’s prolonged wet spring, which caused an increased need for support.

They also continued to see queries regarding employment, particularly with contractual issues in the dairy sector, he said.

The survey showed that on average, customers’ mental wellbeing improved by 5.4 points, on a 10-point scale.

Rural South national chair Michelle Ruddell said while it was good to see the positive impact on a person’s wellbeing, it was concerning that many were getting to such dark places before reaching out.

"Our ongoing work in destigmatising mental health challenges and normalising asking for help is critical to building strengthened rural communities.

"We want people to feel comfortable to reach out early before things feel out of control and we’re here to support regardless of the situation," she said.

To improve on isolation and the overall mental health of rural workers, he said they created community events, as well as connecting clients with counsellors.

The trust has seasonal events such as Surfing for Farmers and the mountainbiking group Rural Riders in the South, hoping to foster connection between farmers and get them out of the house and away from the farm.

The report showed over 1500 reached out for RST support last year and 51% of cases required referral to the trust’s outside networks.

