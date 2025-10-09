Synchronised success

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Aquagold Artistic Swimming team members (from left) Emma Horan, 12, Mila Bareiter, 12, Catalina Costa Barnett, 14 and Sasha Tychinskaya, 14, celebrate winning bronze in the dolphin section of the New Zealand Nationals and Oceania Open Championships held in Wellington recently.

Coaches Onevai Pita and Pauline Dusseau said they were "very proud" of the girls, especially because the team were "hit by bugs" and could not train together for a few weeks.

This is the first time in more than 10 years that the club has sent a team to compete at the national competition.

Sasha Tychinskaya also won gold in the figures competition at the national championships.

The coaches and members are hoping to encourage more to join the club so that they are able to have a team of eight girls.

The club train on Tuesdays at 4pm and Saturdays at 9am at Moana Pool.