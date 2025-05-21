Aquatic centre extending adult-only hour into winter

The Gore Aquatic Centre is carrying on its adult-only quiet times this year. PHOTO: ENSIGN FILES

Gore’s local pool will be continuing its adult-only hour into the cold winter months.

The Gore Aquatic Centre has been trialling an "adult-only" hour from 7pm-8pm on weekdays to see if it could attract more swimmers.

At the time, pool operations manager Donna Burr said the centre was "quite busy" from 3.30pm until just before 7pm with swimming lessons and aqua aerobics — of which she was glad.

She wanted to provide an alternative for those who preferred a quiet environment to swim laps.

"Some customers prefer peace and quiet ... because their lives could be noisy outside of work," she said.

Now the hour is being extended into winter and daylight saving to see if the earlier sunset and cold weather would attract punters.

She was surprised the hour had not been as supported as she hoped and they would be reviewing its effectiveness in July, during the school holidays.

She said if engagement did not improve by then, the pool would look at other strategies.

"That might be what the district is. I had high expectations that it would be chocka [but] yeah, it should be raging but it hasn’t panned out that way."

She thought the cold might inspire Gore locals to come and take a dip.

"I could think of a real good place to go for a swim and then a soak in that hot tub."