Windsor Grandparents Day a big hit

Bupa Windsor care home resident Heather Shields playing a game with her daughter Amy-Rae Rooijackers and great-granddaughter Isa-Rae Rooijackers during grandparents day. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Bupa Windsor Care Home felt more like a carnival, with games, celebrations and festivities as they celebrated Grandparents Day last Saturday.

Families of the residents being invited to come spend the day, spend some time, and enjoy spending time with their grandparents.

Windsor Care Home had plenty of games avaliable, a candy floss machine, and face painting set up to encourage a festive atmosphere.

General manager of the rest-home Dave Matthews said the activities were a great way to encourage visits.

"It’s all very simple stuff, but it’s another way of getting children and their grandparents together."

Mr Matthews said they want to encourage more interaction between families and the residents of the home.

"It’s really important for the residents.

"During the weekdays, grandchildren don’t tend to come up a lot.

"So what it does is fosters a reason for them to visit, play with grandma and granddad and make a great memory," he said.

Grandparents day has been celebrated at Windsor for a few years now, and Mr Matthews said it was always a hit even for those without visitors.

"One resident, he doesn’t have any grandkids, but he’s up there partaking, he still wants to be a part of it.

"It’s really good for their emotional wellbeing.

"They need that stimulation, and they talk about it for days afterwards," he said.

It took a village to get the day up and running, and Mr Matthews thanked the staff for all their hard work to ensure a great day.

"We don’t do this lightheartedly.

"The residents deserve it," he said.

Heather Shields is a resident at the care home who had her family come for the day.

Mrs Shields said she was over the moon.

"It’s so lovely to see all my family here, so very fun.

"I’ve had a great day."

Her daughter Debbie Harvey said she was grateful for how well her mother gets treated at the care home.

"We’re overwhelmed with the lovely care she gets here.

"It makes her happy, the staff always make us very welcome, it’s like a second home.

"A special day like this, it’s wonderful."

