Worry over rise of anti-social driving

On Sunday afternoon a 49-year-old man was stopped and charged for driving with excess breath alcohol.

He recorded a breath-alcohol reading of more than 400mg and appeared in the Invercargill District Court yesterday.

On Friday night a 33-year-old man was also charged for driving with excess breath alcohol.

He recorded a breath alcohol reading of more than400mg.

He will appear in Gore District Court at a later date.

Anti-social driving behaviour is continuing to be reported around the Gore district.

Last week a 21-year-old man was caught by police driving at 100kmh in a 50kmh speed zone.

Police removed his licence at the scene.

A 20-year-old man had his licence suspended because of excessive demerit points.

Sergeant Chris Dunbar said if people continued anti-social driving behaviour there would be consequences.

Police and local pubs were concerned by behaviour that occurred at licensed premises this month.

Sgt Chris Dunbar said there had been multiple reports of disorderly behaviour and fighting.

"There’s potential for trespasses in support of the MLT."

Pubs urged people to behave when on their premise or they would be removed.

