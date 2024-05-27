Thousands gather for oyster festival

Delighted with the oysters at the Bluff Oyster and Food Festival on Saturday are Moe Imamura (left), from Japan, and Miles Li, of Auckland. PHOTOS: NINA TAPU

Wild winds and torrential southern rain could not deter more than 4000 oyster lovers from converging on the Bluff Oyster and Food Festival on Saturday.

Seafood enthusiasts came from all over the country and as far as Europe, Asia and the United States to have their appetites satiated by the banquet of southern culinary fare.

Devotees donned wet-weather gear and flocked to Bluff to get a taste of the kaimoana and wild fare that was last on offer at the festival in 2021.

Bluff Oyster and Food Festival committee member Kylie Fowler said everything had gone to plan and it was good to be back after a hiatus.

"The weather is a bit blustery but that’s what makes the oysters taste so good."

The event was cancelled in 2022 because of Covid restrictions and it did not take place in 2023 because of concerns about the neighbouring Club Hotel in Bluff.

The festival committee persevered and in April the hotel was demolished, cleared and made safe for the triumphant return of the event.

In true festival tradition the star of the show — the Bluff oyster — was piped on to the site by the Invercargill Highland Pipe Band followed by the reciting of The Ode to the Oyster by former Bluff mayor Bruce Pagan.

Festival chairman John Edminstin then declared the festival officially open.

Onkar Singh, of Bangladesh, and Zhane Skipper, of Invercargill, are excited first-timers to the festival.

"It’s good to be back. The weather is the only drawback but we just have to soldier on. It’s a good crowd", he said.

About 20,000 oysters were devoured on the day with satisfied festival-goers describing the delights as "dense and creamy".

Moe Imamura, of Japan, said the oysters were packed with flavour and the kina were bigger and more salty than the ones from Japan.

Oyster-related events started at 12.30pm and new and veteran champions were inducted into the competitive world of oyster shucking.

Xavier Fife, of Calders Oysters, won the men’s open section after opening 50 oysters in 3mins 9secs, while 68-year-old Peg Bishop from Barnes Wild Oysters took the women’s crown off 10-year title holder Vic Pearsey, opening 50 oysters in 3mins 34secs.

Ms Bishop first began opening oysters at Talleys in Motueka when she was 17.

To win was a great privilege, she said.

Former men’s champion Ricci Grant gained third place this time but he blasted his younger competitors out of the competition in the blindfold race.

Mr Grant had competed in the oyster events for five years and donated his winnings to the local school.

