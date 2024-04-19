Trucks come to grief on 'very slippery' Southland road

Photo: Southland District Council.

Two trucks have skidded off a "very slippery" section of road in Southland today - prompting authorities to issue a warning.

Speed restrictions are in place while contractors assess the troublesome section of the Riverton Otautau Road, a Southland District Council spokesman said.

Nobody is believed to have been injured in the crashes.

The section of road stretches from Aparima River bridge to Hills Rd.

Commenters on the council's Facebook page said the road needed to be resurfaced and was always dangerous when wet.

The council is urging people to take care while driving in the area.

Meanwhile, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi says a vehicle has rolled near Lumsden, causing State Highway 6 to be closed.

Detours are in place.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.