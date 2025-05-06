Man seen fleeing with petrol can after Bluff car fire

Police are appealing for information following a suspicious car fire in Bluff on Sunday.

Police said in a statement a Ford Courier ute was set alight at about 3.40pm while it was parked on Marine Parade.

The vehicle suffered substantial damage.

Senior constable Pete Jenkins said a man carrying a red petrol can was seen running away from the vehicle after it was set on fire.

"This person was last seen running south on Henderson St, where he was picked up in a dark-coloured vehicle.

"We want to talk to this man, and also need to hear from anyone who has information that could help our enquiries.

"If you saw suspicious activity in the Marine Parade area on Sunday, please contact us."

- Police - 105. Reference number 250504/8027.