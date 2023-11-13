Two injured in Southland crash

Two people suffered moderate injuries in a crash near Riversdale in Southland this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the two-car crash on Waimea Highway (State Highway 94) about 3.30pm, near the intersection with Hardiman Rd.

A St John spokeswoman said they assessed, treated and transported two patients in a moderate condition, one to Gore Hospital and one to Southland Hospital.

The road reopened shortly after 6pm.