Monday, 13 November 2023

Two injured in Southland crash

    1. Southland

    Two people suffered moderate injuries in a crash near Riversdale in Southland this afternoon. 

    A police spokeswoman said they were called to the two-car crash on Waimea Highway (State Highway 94) about 3.30pm, near the intersection with Hardiman Rd. 

    A St John spokeswoman said they assessed, treated and transported two patients in a moderate condition, one to Gore Hospital and one to Southland Hospital. 

    The road reopened shortly after 6pm. 

     