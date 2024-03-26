Unicyclists arrive in Bluff after electric journey

Linus Gilbert (left) and Robert Beck end their 36-day electric unicycle ride from Cape Reinga to Bluff at the Stirling Point sign.

A pair of unicyclists have successfully wheeled from Cape Reinga to Bluff in a bid to raise awareness for electric transport.

Robert Beck and Linus Gilbert set off on their electric unicycles on February 18 and successfully completed their 3100km 36-day journey on Sunday.

Mr Beck’s aim was to raise awareness for personal electrical vehicles (PEVs) and he was pleased with the impact their ride had on the community.

The last leg of their trip started from Curio Bay in the Catlins and though they faced the potential of a low battery and a slight headwind the pair made it to Bluff without any issues.

They buzzed through on their one-wheeled cycles to end their ride at the Stirling Point sign in Bluff, welcomed on arrival by family and friends.

A tearful Robert Beck was embraced by his proud grandmother, Ann Beck, who cheered as he passed underneath the Bluff chain sculpture, designed by her late husband Russell Beck.

"My grandfather designed this sculpture so it has emotional significance to me," Mr Beck said.

Mr Gilbert said he felt good about what he had achieved and was proud that after going through a period of depression in the United Kingdom last year he was able to do something positive to overcome that difficult time.

"I needed a goal so I decided to do New Zealand on an electric unicycle," he said.

The pair self-funded their adventure.

The pair had received a lot of support along the way especially from people who were doing the Te Araroa Trail, he said.

The Te Araroa Trail stretches 3000 kilometres along the length of New Zealand.

- By Nina Tapu