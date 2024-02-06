Waitangi: 'Some strong conversations to be had'

Justin Tipa speaks during Waitangi commemorations in Bluff, alongside Sir Tipene O'Regan and other dignitaries. Photo: Toni McDonald

Newly elected Te Rūnanga Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere (chair) Justin Tipa (Kāi Tahu Kāti Mamoe) celebrated his first Waitangi Day on the Te Rau Aroha Marae in Bluff.

He was joined by dozens of dignitaries from around the nation representing members of parliament, local government and members of the Murihiku community.

The day started with a pōwhiri, followed by speeches and presentations.

Labour Party list MP David Parker said he felt as a representative of the government it was important to address the iwi and marae elders.

"We are in the middle of a political storm about treaty issues at the moment.

"But I have confidence as a country we will negotiate a pathway through these issues peacefully."

He was pleased tensions did not boil over at Waitangi yesterday.

He believed some of the tensions have been the result of the MMP system and a minor party calling for a referendum.

"That would've been a terrible thing for our country. It could have been as bad for our country as the Brexit referendum was for the United Kingdom."

"We all should take pleasure today that particular risk point is past did not occur because it could've been very divisive if there had been an answer to a referendum that some of our people could not have lifted.

He does not believe the Treaty Principles Bill will become law.

Mr Tipa said he believed there were "some strong conversations to be had".

"We agree there should not be a referendum. We will not support the bill going to a referendum."

But they were committed to keep working together with whoever held the office of the day.

"Waitangi Day is an opportunity to reflect on this partnership and reaffirm the reality of iwi rakatirataka (values) and its recognition in the Te Tiriti," he said.

Te Rūnaka O Awarua kaiwhakahaere Dean Whaanga said Mr Parker's comments were timely and part of the conversations that were happening now.

"It's good that it gets brought to the attention of everybody.

"It's always nice the issues get brought up. If they are not brought up we can't korero [talk about] them . . .

"We don't want to mess with the Treaty. The Treaty has been ingrained in our society for 150 years and this last 30-40 years there's been some real big movements in the language."

He said he would like to see Te Reo right through society, "as it should be".

- Toni McDonald