In-form Geddes too good for rivals

The field in the Edmond Cup gets under way at Wingatui on Saturday. PHOTOS: GERARD O'BRIEN

Zara Geddes has continued her hot form with a second win in as many weeks.

Zara Geddes sprints home to win the women’s 5km race.

The national secondary schools cross-country champion backed up her title with a convincing win at the Edmond Cup on Saturday.

Geddes (Hill City-University) finished the 5km race at the Wingatui Racecourse in 18min 34sec, comfortably in front of clubmate Margie Campbell, who finished in 19min 49sec.

Her closest rival, Catherine Lund, was not in the field of 17.

However, it leaves the 16-year-old tracking well before both the Otago and national cross-country championships, which will be held next month.

Oliver O’Sullivan (HCU) claimed victory in the men’s 5km race.

His time of 16min 07sec beat under-18 challenger Jake Owen by 20sec, while Finn Molloy was a further 6sec back in third.

Oliver O’Sullivan leads the field home in the men’s 5km race.

In the 2.5km races, Zac Baille ran 9min 54sec to win the men’s title, while Melanie Button’s 10min 27sec won the women’s race.