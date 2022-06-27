In-form Geddes too good for rivals

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Geddes (Hill City-University) finished the 5km race at the Wingatui Racecourse in 18min 34sec, comfortably in front of clubmate Margie Campbell, who finished in 19min 49sec.
Her closest rival, Catherine Lund, was not in the field of 17.
However, it leaves the 16-year-old tracking well before both the Otago and national cross-country championships, which will be held next month.
Oliver O’Sullivan (HCU) claimed victory in the men’s 5km race.
His time of 16min 07sec beat under-18 challenger Jake Owen by 20sec, while Finn Molloy was a further 6sec back in third.
In the 2.5km races, Zac Baille ran 9min 54sec to win the men’s title, while Melanie Button’s 10min 27sec won the women’s race.