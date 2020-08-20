NZ cross-country champs up in air

Camille Buscomb

No decision has been made on whether the national cross-country championships will be held next weekend.

The championships are scheduled to take place at Dunedin’s Chisholm Golf Links next Saturday.

However, that has been put into doubt by the heightened Covid-19 alert levels.

The majority of New Zealand is in Alert Level 2 until at least Wednesday next week, while Auckland is at Level 3 until the same time.

Notably, that restricts people leaving Auckland.

It also leaves just three days between a potential shift down in levels and the event.

Athletics Otago confirmed yesterday there had been plenty of discussions taking place and logistics were being worked through.

A meeting had been held between the regional organisations and Athletics New Zealand.

While everyone was keen for the event to happen as scheduled, it would depend on the Government’s next review of alert levels tomorrow.

It is the second time the event has been put into question.

Originally, it had been set for August 8, but was postponed in the schedule reshuffle following the initial Covid-19 lockdown.

As of yesterday, 185 runners had entered the championships, including Olympic track runner Camille Buscomb.