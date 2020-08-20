Thursday, 20 August 2020

NZ cross-country champs up in air

    By Jeff Cheshire
    1. Sport
    2. Athletics

    Camille Buscomb
    Camille Buscomb
    No decision has been made on whether the national cross-country championships will be held next weekend.

    The championships are scheduled to take place at Dunedin’s Chisholm Golf Links next Saturday.

    However, that has been put into doubt by the heightened Covid-19 alert levels.

    The majority of New Zealand is in Alert Level 2 until at least Wednesday next week, while Auckland is at Level 3 until the same time.

    Notably, that restricts people leaving Auckland.

    It also leaves just three days between a potential shift down in levels and the event.

    Athletics Otago confirmed yesterday there had been plenty of discussions taking place and logistics were being worked through.

    A meeting had been held between the regional organisations and Athletics New Zealand.

    While everyone was keen for the event to happen as scheduled, it would depend on the Government’s next review of alert levels tomorrow.

    It is the second time the event has been put into question.

    Originally, it had been set for August 8, but was postponed in the schedule reshuffle following the initial Covid-19 lockdown.

    As of yesterday, 185 runners had entered the championships, including Olympic track runner Camille Buscomb.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter