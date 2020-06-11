All eyes on Nuggets in first draft

The Otago Nuggets will create history tonight when they make the opening pick in the inaugural National Basketball League player draft.

It is a staggering turnaround for a franchise which about a month ago was focused on making its return in 2021.

But the Covid-19 pandemic forced the league into a rethink and the revamped tournament was suddenly within reach.

The Nuggets will end their six-year absence when they play the Manawatu Jets on June 24 in their opening game of the truncated tournament. And the franchise already has a small advantage heading into that contest.

It has the first pick and all eyes will be on Otago to see which player it selects.

There are some quality players to wade through but one name perhaps shines most brightly — Jordan Ngatai.

The Tall Blacks forward will add some size to the Nuggets’ roster and he has championship-winning pedigree, having contributed to three winning campaigns.

Point guard Jarrod Kenny might be another good option, while Sam Timmins would be the sentimental choice.

However, it appears Timmins will stick with the Franklin Bulls.

The 23-year-old centre became the youngest player to play for the Nuggets when he made his debut as a 15-year-old in 2013.

Timmins has signed with the Bulls but can be pre-selected by the Canterbury Rams as well as the Nuggets.

All three teams were likely to have jostled for his services, so it will come down to who Timmins chose.

But he grew up in Dunedin and learned the game in the city. And there would be much interest in the region in seeing Timmins join the likes of Josh Aitcheson, Joe Cook-Green and Richie Rodger in a Nuggets singlet.

The foursome teamed up to help Otago win the under-17 nationals in 2013.

The draft will be broadcast live on Sky.

Each of the seven teams will draft 12 players. The Nuggets alternate between the first pick of each round and the last.

The draft can be a little complicated for the uninitiated.

The process started on May 25 with player registrations. Just under 400 eligible players registered.

The teams then had a three-day window to sign players who met the pre-selection criteria.

For players with multiple suitors, it was up to the athlete to decide.

But no team is allowed more than two of the top 14-ranked players.

The draft order was determined by an NBL independent panel, which assessed each team roster following the completed pre-selection process.

The team deemed to have the weakest roster was compensated with the opening pick in the first round.

It is perhaps the only time when finishing last is rewarded with first prize.