Another impressive win for Nuggets against Bulls

If only there was an infinite supply of superlatives.

But just six games into the season, we’ve used them all up.

The reigning National Basketball League champions — the team no-one was talking about last week — have just posted another impressive win and broken a franchise record to boot.

The Otago Nuggets bullied a talented Franklin Bulls side in Auckland tonight, winning 91-72.

Thursday’s 93-89 win against the Auckland Tuatara had a lot more tension.

But either way, they are both big results for a team that often goes overlooked by the pundits.

It was also the Nuggets 11th straight win in the NBL. The team's previous longest winning streak was 10 games between May 2012 and May 2013.

"It means a lot to us," coach Brent Matehaere said.

"We’re the defending champions but there were a few people who thought we weren’t going to show much [this season] and we’ve come out and shown we have a bit of mana about us and we’ve got a bit of grit and we find ways to win."

Sure do. And everyone contributed.

Michael Harris continued his rich vein of form with 24 points.

Sam Timmins stacked the stat sheet with 18 points, 14 rebounds, five steals and five assists — some of which were outlandish.

Todd Withers, on his 27th birthday, shook off a foot injury and a blow to the knee to chip in with 12 points and four steals.

JaQuori McLaughlin was one assist short of a double-double, with 12 points and nine assists.

But arguably Robbie Coman best sums this team up at the moment. He is the no-thrills Nuggets’ starter with 1970s headband and moustache.

No-one has heard of him but he just rolls up his sleeves and gets the job done. Normally, that does not add up to much on the scorecard.

But he popped in 14 points in his best outing of the season.

The Nuggets picked up where they left off following Thursday’s effort against the Tuatara.

Harris dropped in a three-pointer from deep.

Withers poached two early steals.

McLaughlin made a nice drive to the hoop for a classy bucket.

Matt Bardsley brought some hustle.

Coman rattled in some shots.

Timmins made a late dunk.

And the Nuggets had opened up a 29-19 lead.

All was well.

Withers drilled a quick-release three to get the second period under way. And Harris just kept hitting. He had 19 points by halftime.

But Franklin rallied with a nine-point run mid-way through the stanza.

Then Withers limped off with a knee complaint and more of the lead disappeared.

The Bulls had fought back to 46-51 at the long break.

Withers walked back on to court for the second half and that was a happy sight for Nuggets’ fans.

So was the steal and lay-up by Harris.

Dom Kelman-Poto sent Withers to the floor on his 27th birthday and that was not such great viewing. The big man basically walked over the top of the Nuggets’ key man.

He brushed himself off to deposit an alley-oop. Timmins provided the laser pass. That was a highlight worth watching over and over.

The Bulls were playing some nice hoops as well. Rickey McGill made a lot of good passes and he got his hands on four steals.

Coman banked a bucket off the glass and drilled a three. His confidence is growing every game.

The Nuggets took a 72-59 lead into the final 10 minutes.

Timmins was a rock under the rim. He also connected with another bullet pass to Withers under the cup.

The Nuggets restricted Franklin to just 26 points in the second half. That is how they are winning.

"We’ve made a bit of a statement early on, but you don’t win the championship in the first six games. It is the last game we want to win and we’re trying to get back there."

The score

Otago Nuggets 91

(Michael Harris 24, Sam Timmins 18)

Franklin Bulls 72

(Isaac Davidson 16, Rickey McGill 15)

Quarter scores: 29-19, 51-46 (22-27), 72-59 (21-13), 91-72 (19-13)