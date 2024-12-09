Hoiho end season on a low note

Hoiho guard Ahlise Hurst tries to get a look at the hoop in front of Whai defender Kaylee Smiler during a Tauihi league match at the Edgar Centre on Saturday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

It will be back to the drawing board for the Southern Hoiho next year.

Their disappointing season ended with a beat-down, a 94-53 shellacking at the hands of the Whai at the Edgar Centre on Saturday.

The Hoiho finished last in the five-team Tauihi league with a 3-9 record after the triple round robin.

They made a promising enough start to their final game as a Natalie Chou steal and an Ahlise Hurst three-pointer had the scores at 7-7 after a few minutes.

Unfortunately for the home side, the rest of the game was an uphill battle as the Whai got too many easy buckets and threw their weight around in the paint.

The Whai finished the first quarter with a bang to lead 23-11, took a 48-26 advantage into halftime, and turned the screws in the third quarter before coasting to the finish.

The northerners grabbed 64 rebounds to the Hoiho’s 36, and shot 41% from the field while the Hoiho managed a meagre 25%.

Whai guard Ashley Joens led all scorers with 23 points and added 12 rebounds, Laina Snyder had 12 points and 15 rebounds off the bench, and McKenna Dale poured in 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

Chelsea D’Angelo had 11 points for the Hoiho, oddly missing all nine of her two-point field goal attempts but draining three long-range shots and adding a couple of free throws.

Aliyah Dunn contributed 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Rapid League clash was even more one-sided as Pahlyss Hokianga scored 15 points to lead the Whai to a 35-9 win over the out-gunned Hoiho reserves.

The Mainland Pouakai sealed a home Tauihi semifinal in Christchurch with an 87-70 win over the Tokomanawa Queens on Friday night.

Yesterday, the Queens upset the Northern Kahu 95-76.

Tauihi

The scores

Whai 94

Ashley Joens 23, Mckenna Dale 19, Morgan Yaeger 16

Hoiho 53

Chelsea D’Angelo 11, Aliyah Dunn 10

Quarter scores: Whai 23-11, 48-26, 75-39

— The Breakers showed some fight but their slump in form continued as they were beaten 98-83 by the Sydney Kings in Wellington on Saturday night.

Co-captain Parker Jackson-Cartwright again led the charge for the Breakers, finishing with a game-high 21 points along with eight rebounds, six assists and a steal.

Sam Mennenga stayed in the fight all game with 12 points and eight rebounds, while Matt Mooney hit his stride with 19 points.

Tacko Fall also performed well with nine points, eight rebounds and a block in 13 minutes off the bench.

Breakers coach Petteri Koponen said while the result was not ideal, it was pleasing to see areas of play trending in the right direction.

"Of course we are disappointed about the loss, but I liked the effort today," he said.

"It’s about little details. Again, too many turnovers for us and that was key in the loss, but we kept trying and competing.

"I think we generated some good shots, but it wasn’t our best day shooting wise and we need to get our confidence back and hit those.

"Overall, we improved. We got better and kept fighting and that’s the way to move forward. We are not too far away."

The Breakers fall to 7-7 after their wonderful start to the season and are back in action on Thursday night when they host the Tasmania JackJumpers in Auckland.